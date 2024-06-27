Two SBI bank managers held for cheating and forgery in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Two State Bank of India (SBI) managers have been arrested for sanctioning personal loans to ineligible candidates and illegally transferring funds amounting to Rs 3.28 crore. The scam involved fake documents and forged signatures and the money was ultimately funnelled into the managers’ personal accounts.

Shaik Saidulu, the manager of SBI’s CAG Branch in Banjara Hills, and Ganga Mallaiah Bhageeratha, the manager at SBI Ramanthapur, were found to have colluded with each other and with Saidulu’s wife. The trio sanctioned loans to various ineligible account holders across multiple SBI branches in Telangana.

Using fabricated documents and forged signatures, they accessed the loan amounts and transferred Rs 3.28 crore into their own accounts and those of their accomplices.

Investigations revealed that all siphoned funds were ultimately funnelled into Shaik Saidulu’s personal account. Uppal police apprehended Saidulu and Bhageeratha and sent them to judicial custody.