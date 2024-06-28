Adilabad's Gaddam brothers push for Cabinet inclusion in upcoming expansion

ADILABAD: As Cabinet expansion is on the cards, Chennur MLA G Vivek and his brother and Bellampally legislator G Vinod are camping in Delhi, lobbying for berths.

Vivek and Vinod are sons of former Peddapally MP Gaddam Venkatasway.

Neither of them got the chance to make it to the Cabinet when A Revanth Reddy constituted it after becoming the chief minister. They have been hoping to get a berth in the expansion, which is expected to take place in the first week of July.

At present Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka is in-charge of erstwhile Adilabad district.

When the BRS was in power, K Chandrasekhar Rao took A Indraakaran Reddy and Jogu Ramman into his Cabinet. In fact, Indrakaran Reddy served as minister during KCR’s two terms.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress won four seats in the district but none of them could get into the Cabinet. As there is no representation from Adilabad, the Gaddam brothers have been lobbying hard.

Mancherial MLA K Premsagar Rao and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju are also eyeing Cabinet berths.

The Congress party leadership is unhappy over the BJP getting a lead in the Khanapur segment of Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Khanapur is represented in the Assembly by Congress’ Vedma Bhojju. The BJP retained the Adilabad seat, defeating the Congress.