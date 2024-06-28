KTR alleges conspiracy to privatise SCCL amid coal block auctions

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the Union government was auctioning coal blocks with an aim to privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy connived with the Centre in to favour the BJP.

Addressing SCCL employees and leaders on Thursday, he alleged that the Centre was not allocating the coal blocks to SCCL in order to push the company into losses and privatise it. “Every SCCL worker understands that the BJP and Congress colluded to auction the coal blocks, Rama Rao alleged.

He said that the previous BRS government protected Singareni and worked for its development and expansion. He assured that the BRS would stand by Singareni workers and also launch agitations to protect the SCCL.

Series of protests

Speaking to reporters later, Telangana Boggu Ghani Karimka Sangham leader Rajireddy said they would oppose auctioning of coal blocks in Singareni area.

He demanded all the coal blocks in Singareni area should be allotted to SCCL.

Rajireddy announced that the Sangham would launch a series of agitations against the auctioning of coal blocks. He said that workers would wear black badges on July 1 and burn the effigies of the state and the Union governments on July 3.

The workers would stage dharnas in front of general manager offices on July 6 and organise a huge dharna in Godavarikhani on July 9. In the second phase of agitation, the workers would give representations to MLAs during Assembly session and organise a big dharna near Indira Park in Hyderabad.

Later, the workers would also plan a massive dharna in Delhi too during Parliament session, he added.

Job calendar

BRS leader Rama Rao demanded that the state government fill two lakh jobs per year and announce the job calendar as promised earlier. He alleged that the dates for issue of notification for 10 examinations were announced but not a single notification had been issued so far. Rama Rao claimed that the Congress government failed to increase the number of posts under Group 3.