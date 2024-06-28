Man arrested for kidnapping wife's lover in Huzurabad market, Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: A man kidnapped a youth, who had been involved with the former’s wife and living together for a year, in the Huzurabad market area on Thursday. Locals alerted the cops, who chased down the suspects and arrested them.

According to police, Satish, from Nalgonda district, had been living with his wife and three children in Devarakonda mandal headquarters. His wife fell in love with Dhanush, who belonged to the same mandal. About a year ago, she ran away with Dhanush, and Satish filed a complaint with the Devarakonda police. Since then, Satish, with the help of relatives and friends, had been searching for them.

Satish learnt that his wife had been living with Dhanush in Huzurabad town for the last six months. He along with his two friends located Dhanush’s residence. They rammed Dhanush with their car and forcibly took him into the car. After reaching KC canal, the trio allegedly attacked Dhanush. Meanwhile, people who saw the scene informed the police.

The police chased the car and caught Satish and his friends, and Dhanush managed to escape during the commotion. The police apprehended the trio and Satish’s wife was also brought to the PS. CI Bollam Ramesh told the media that a case has been registered based on Satish’s complaint and investigation is on.