Man sentenced to 20 years for raping 8-year-old boy in Adilabad

ADILABAD: Additional District & Sessions Court judge Dr P Siva Ram Prasad found a 30-year-old man guilty of raping an eight-year-old boy and sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. Additionally, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the convict.

The 30-year-old man was a close relative of the victim. On June 2, 2021, he visited the boy’s house in Neradigonda village. While the eight-year-old victim was playing with his elder sister, the convict took him to his house on the pretext that they would go to a shop to purchase groceries.

When the boy did not return home, his elder sister went to the convict’s house and found the 30-year-old trying to engage in an illegal sexual act with the eight-year-old. After the boy’s mother lodged a complaint with the police, he was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad, for tests.