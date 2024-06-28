SRLIP pump house trial run success, says Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala

KHAMMAM: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday said that the pump house trial run of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) was conducted successfully in BG Kothur of Ashwapuram mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 1,500 cusecs of water will be released through the pump house and the main canal works have been completed to supply 104 km of water through four pumps in Kothagudem. He added that this canal would be connected to the Nagarjuna Sagar canal in Enkoor so that 1.2 lakh acres of land in Khammam district can be provided with irrigation water in the first phase.

Nageswara said that the SRLIP would be completed in the next three years in phases, enabling 6.74 lakh acres of land in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts to be irrigated.

Chief Engineer Srinivas Reddy, superintendent engineers Venkateswar Reddy and Srinivas Reddy and Executive Engineer were also present.