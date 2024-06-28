Telangana govt committed to implementing farmers waiver loan: Deputy CM Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, dismissing the negative propaganda of the Opposition on farmers’ loan waiver, said that the Congress government would prove them wrong by waiving up to Rs 2 lakh loans of farmers.

Vikramarka, along with ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao, laid foundation stones for a drinking water scheme and roads worth Rs 130 crore in Kothagudem town.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy CM stated that the Opposition previously claimed that the Congress government would not deposit the Rythu Bandhu amount. He recalled that the government deposited Rs 7,500 crore at one go into farmers’ bank accounts.

He said: “The BRS leaders, who ruled the state for 10 years, looted the treasury and distributed the funds indiscriminately. They burdened the state with Rs 7 lakh crore and fled.”

“The previous government had borrowed Rs 42,000 crore under the name of Mission Bhagiratha, yet failed to provide household drinking water supply. In Kothagudem town, there is now a need to spend Rs 150 crore for drinking water supply. Similarly, in Alair of Nalgonda district, the government would have to spend Rs 150 crore for providing drinking water as the BRS government did not spend funds judiciously,” Bhatti alleged.