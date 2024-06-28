Telangana: Race for TPCC Chief heats up as Sampath, Yaskhi emerge as contenders

HYDERABAD: With the term of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy set to end on July 7, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has expedited the process of appointing his successor.

On Thursday, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal held a meeting with Congress Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Sources said that during the meeting, Venugopal sought individual opinions from Telangana leaders regarding the next TPCC president.

The AICC is considering social equations, loyalty to the party and acceptability to the party in selecting the new president. As the chief minister belongs to the Reddy community, the AICC may opt for a BC or SC leader as the next TPCC chief.

Sources say that AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud and MP P Balram Naik are among the frontrunners for the post. They are actively lobbying in Delhi with the party high command; Sampath Kumar has met with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Venugopal and other key leaders. Likewise, Mahesh Kumar Goud and Madhu Yashki met Sonia Gandhi in Parliament House on Thursday.

Asked about the appointment of his successor, Revanth said: “I have requested Kharge ji and Venugopal ji to appoint the new TPCC president before my term ends. During my term, Congress performed well in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. I have asked the high command to relieve me of the responsibility and appoint an efficient leader in my place.”