5 dead, 10 hurt in blast at Shadnagar glass factory, Telangana

HYDERABAD: As many as five workers died on the spot and 10 others were injured after a blast in a glass factory in Shadnagar on Friday. The condition of one injured person is said to be critical. Most of the deceased and injured are workers from Odisha.

The incident took place at South Glass Private Limited, located in Budurgul under Shadnagar police station limits. The incident occurred when the lid of an air compressor was unable to withstand the pressure. The lid was not closed properly. The sudden release of pressure caused the lid to burst, causing severe injuries to workers.

As it was the last shift, most workers had left. Only 20 were present within the factory and around 50 were outside at the time of the incident. The impact of the blast was so powerful that workers were lifted off the ground and flung at least two to three metres from the factory. The body parts of the deceased were found strewn all over the area.