IT minister meets HDK, seeks reopening of CCI unit in Adilabad

HYDERABAD: Industries and Commerce Minister D Sridhar Babu met the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises HD Kumaraswamy, and submitted a petition to reopen the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad, which has been shut for 30 years.

He said that the state government is prepared to initiate this on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. Babu was accompanied by MLA Payal Shankar and MP Godam Nagesh.

Payal Shankar informed the Union minister that reopening the factory could directly and indirectly employ around 5,000 people. They also highlighted to Kumaraswamy that Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumurambheem Asifabad districts possess ample reserves of minerals including limestone.