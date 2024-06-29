Telangana CM pays rich tributes to PV on his birth anniversary

HYDERABAD/ NIZAMABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday paid floral tributes to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 103rd birth anniversary.

While Revanth, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, paid floral tributes to a portrait of Narasimha Rao at his residence in New Delhi, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu attended PV’s birth anniversary celebrations organised by the state government at Telangana Bhavan in the national capital.

After offering tributes to the former PM, Revanth said: “PV Narasimha Rao accelerated the country’s growth through reforms.”

He also said that PV’s services as the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Union minister and prime minister are commendable.

Meanwhile, Narasimha Rao’s grandson and BJP leader Subhash and his family members offered tributes to the former PM at the PV Gyan Bhoomi in Hyderabad.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao also paid tributes to the former PM during celebrations held at the pink party office in Hyderabad.

Celebrations were also organised at Congress Bhavan in Nizamabad. DCC president Manala Mohan Reddy, Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan and City Congress president Kesha Venu offered floral tributes by garlanding a portrait of Narasimha Rao.

They recalled Narasimha Rao’s services and said that he brought new economic policies that led to the all-round development of the country.

Manala Mohan said that youth should take inspiration from Narasimha Rao’s life and work towards implementing his aims and objectives.