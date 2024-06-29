Telangana: Congress engineering defections to improve presence

HYDERABAD: The Congress appears serious about strengthening its presence in areas where it is weak by engineering defections of BRS MLAs.

With the recent inductions of BRS MLAs into the Congress, the party is silently implementing a strategy to improve its footprint with the help of those who are joining its ranks, party sources said.

The Congress, which has a wafer-thin majority in the Assembly, is trying to acquire stability by taking in MLAs from other parties. The party at the same time appears more keen on the constituencies where it is traditionally weak and had lost consecutive elections in the past.

For instance, the Congress has not won the Banswada segment in the past four decades except in the 2004 Assembly elections. Whether it is the TDP or BRS which won from Banswada, the legislator has been the same — former Speaker Pocharam Srinvasa Reddy, who won seven elections, including bypolls.

In Jagtial Assembly segment, 72-year-old Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy lost consecutive elections in 2018 and 2023 to the BRS.