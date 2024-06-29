Telangana: ICMR-NIN launches its one-stop app for data

HYDERABAD: The ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) on Friday launched an interactive web application ‘Nutrition Atlas 2.0’ that allows access to nutrition data from various sources.
The application was developed by a team led by Dr Subba Rao M Gavaravarapu, scientist and head of nutrition communication division and was coordinated by Dr Vishnu Vardhana Rao, former director of ICMR-National Institute of Medical Statistics, New Delhi.
When it was first launched in 2017, the web application was at best rudimentary, but has now been developed into state-of-the-art standard web-based dashboard application with an interactive user-interface using advanced technologies.
The application was reviewed by a panel of national-level experts from all the fields of nutrition, public health and medical sciences to ensure that the application meets the needs and expectations of all the potential user groups. In addition, a team of 30 multi-stakeholders had also reviewed the application from the perspective of the potential user groups in a workshop conducted in January 2024.
It’s accessible on https://nutritionatlasindia.com.
World at your fingertips
Data from national level databases like national family health surveys, district level household and facility surveys, annual health surveys, national nutrition monitoring bureau surveys, comprehensive national nutrition survey, longitudinal ageing study in India.
App allows users to geo-visualise and compare a given nutrition indicator from multiple surveys and timepoints simultaneously.
All data is accompanied by a succinct description of sources, links, references, methods of collection