Telangana Nalgonda govt doctors end protest, agree to inspections, with conditions

NALGONDA: Doctors, professors and heads of departments of the Nalgonda Medical College and the government hospital called off their protest on Friday. The protest, which lasted for two days, was in response to the district collector’s inspection of the main district hospital.

A four-member team from the Nalgonda Medical College and the Telangana Doctors’ Teaching Staff Association held discussions with T Poorna Chandra, the additional collector (local bodies).

Following the discussions, the additional collector stated that the talks were productive. He said that the doctors had no objection to the district officials inspecting the hospital alongside a Resident Medical Officer designated by the hospital superintendent. It was agreed that all parties would collaborate to enhance medical services for the local populace.

Starting Saturday, the district authorities, together with the RMO selected by the Superintendent of Nalgonda district hospital, will continue their routine inspections of the hospital’s administrative department as required by the public.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about the irregularities in the main government hospital of the district. During the inspection by the district collector, several deficiencies and instances of bribes being accepted by the sanitation staff came to light.

It is alleged that the hospital superintendent and RMOs, who are supposed to monitor the performance of doctors and other staff and the services provided to patients, failed to do so.

A senior doctor told TNIE that there would have been no need for the district collector to intervene if these officials had monitored the staff diligently. The doctor said that the collector conducted the surprise inspection following allegations that some doctors were doing private practice and neglecting the hospital.

