BRS leader Jagadish Reddy: Panel sending ‘wrong signals’ on PPAs

HYDERABAD: Former energy minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday alleged that the Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission probing the allegations of irregularities in the power sector during previous BRS government was sending wrong signals to the people by selectively leaking information.

Speaking to reporters here, the Suryapet MLA disclosed that he has replied to the commission’s notice through email and also sent his response through his personal staff. He said that he expressed objection to the commission chairman briefing the press on its investigation.

The BRS leader said: “The Commission is spreading false news that there was a loss of Rs 6,000 crore due to the power purchase agreement signed with Chhattisgarh. KCR alone did not sign a contract with Chhattisgarh. A power purchase agreement was signed by KCR and the then Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh.”

The former minister revealed that in his reply, he made it clear that the commission was not conducting its inquiry properly. “Power purchase agreements and construction of power plants contracts are done between public sector organisations. Is it possible to take bribes anywhere between public sector organisations and governments?” Jagadish Reddy wondered. He said that the Commission chairman will change his point of view after going through his reply.

The Suryapet MLA said that while the prevailing rate at that time was Rs 17 per unit, Telangana purchased power for Rs 3.9 per unit from Chhattisgarh.