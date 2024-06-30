Hyderabad: 22 officers graduate with flying colours from MCEME

HYDERABAD: With swinging arms and measured strides, 22 officers of the Technical Entry Scheme (TES)-41 course received their BTech degrees at the 105th convocation ceremony at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad on Saturday.

Dr Ramesh Kancharla, chairman and managing director of Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Dr Kancharla said that the armed forces are undergoing a “metamorphosis”, making it an “exciting” time to graduate. Lauding the training standards at MCEME, he said the rigorous training will equip the graduates with the skills necessary to address modern challenges in the realm of defence.

These young officers, armed with cutting-edge technical know-how, will contribute significantly to national security, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, Commandant MCEME and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME, urged the graduating officers to utilise technology in taking the capability development and modernisation efforts of the Indian Army forward.

Lt Thorat Sandesh Sanjay came first in the order of merit, earning the Director General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers’ (DGEME) gold medal. The DGEME Trophy and GOC-in-C ARTRAC book prize for the best all-round student officer and the Commandant’s silver medal in the electronics stream were also awarded to Lt Sanjay. The Commandant’s silver medal in the mechanical stream was awarded to Lt Harshit Dwivedi.