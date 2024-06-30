Providing free medical care to everyone is the goal, says CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Stating that his aim was to provide free medical care to every citizen in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday sought the technical support of hospitals to take the idea forward. “It’s not about how many people come to hospital, it’s about how many people leave with a smile. Providing healthcare is a social responsibility. Work should be done with the perspective of service and not in terms of money,” Revanth said.

He recalled that the government plans to issue a digital health profile card for every citizen in the state.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Medicover Hospital in Warangal, Revanth opined that development of a cosmopolitan city was possible if education, health and electricity were available. “Because of Indira Gandhi’s vision, whenever the pharma sector is discussed, Hyderabad finds mention,” he said.

Revanth reiterated that the a medical tourism hub will come up in 1,000 acres in Shamshabad. He recalled that the government has decided to set up Pharma Villages for the development of the sector in the state.

He promised that the government will develop health tourism and ecotourism in Warangal and said that soon, an airport will come up in the city.

G Anil Krishna, CMD of Medicover Hospitals, said: “We are proud to inaugurate our state-of-the-art hospital in Warangal, equipped with advanced medical technologies and staffed by more than 40 highly qualified doctors. This hospital will cater to a wide range of specialties, bringing top-tier healthcare closer to the community and eliminating the need for patients to travel to larger cities.”