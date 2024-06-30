Telangana: 2.23L Dharani applications remain pending

HYDERABAD: A whopping 2,23,626 applications submitted through Dharani portal — the integrated land records management system — remain pending with revenue authorities across the state.

This is despite the government enabling the grievance redressal mechanism at the tahsildar login.

During a video conference held on Saturday, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Naveen Mittal directed district collectors to give top priority in clearing these applications.

It may be mentioned here that revenue officials have cleared just a little over 24,000 applications, while over 2.23 lakh other applications remain pending in various stages of resolution.

During the video conference, the CCLA asked collectors to go through the daily pendency progress reports which will be mailed to them to monitor disposal of applications at subordinate levels.

A ‘Pending Grievance Dashboard’ report for tahsildar, RDO, additional collectors, collectors has been enabled, the CCLA said, adding that it will empower the collectors to monitor the progress of disposal of Dharani applications.