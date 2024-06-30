Telangana High Court junks petitions against gold seizure by Customs

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed two writ petitions urging it to declare the seizure of gold weighing 2,000 grams and 1,793.500 grams respectively by Customs officials on August 12, 2023, as illegal, arbitrary, and contrary to law.

The petitioners — Shaik Arif and Shaik Mohammed Sadiq — also requested the provisional release of the seized gold upon payment of applicable duty under the Customs Act or any other conditions deemed fit by the court.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the gold was legally purchased in Bangkok and that his clients intended to declare it upon arrival in India. However, they were intercepted by Customs officials before reaching the declaration counter, counsel said, contending that since the petitioners had not reached the arrival hall or the counter to submit the declaration forms, they were deprived of the opportunity to declare the gold and pay the required customs duty. As such, the seizure proceedings and the subsequent order should be quashed under Article 226 of the Constitution, counsel argued before the bench of Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice N Tukaramji.

Countering this, Dominic Fernandes, senior standing counsel for the CBIC, asserted that the petitioners were involved in smuggling gold into India. He argued that the identical modus operandi of both petitioners indicated a clear attempt to evade customs regulations. Fernandes said that during frisking, the petitioners were found carrying solid gold bars, valued at Rs 1,21,34,000 and Rs 1,08,82,165 respectively, covered with black adhesive tape in their trousers’ pockets.

He said that the petitioners lacked proper invoices for the gold bars and did not furnish the requisite declaration forms. During interrogation, the petitioners claimed the gold was handed over to them by unknown persons in Bangkok for delivery in Hyderabad, but failed to provide convincing replies or authentic documents to substantiate their claims.