Veteran leader D Srinivas passes away

HYDERABAD: Former PCC president Dharmapuri Srinivas, who had been unwell for some time, passed away here on Saturday. He was 76.

Srinivas is survived by his wife and two sons — Dharmapuri Sanjay, a former mayor of Nizamabad, and Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

Known across undivided Andhra Pradesh simply as ‘DS’, Srinivas played a crucial role in bringing the Congress to power in 2004 and helped it retain power in 2009.

Coming from a backward community, he made his mark in contemporary politics and has left behind a rich political legacy. Srinivas maintained a cordial relationship with top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Pranab Mukerjee, S Jaipal Reddy and others.

Born on September 27, 1948, in Velpur village of Nizamabad district, Srinivas completed his higher education from Nizam College in Hyderabad. During his student days, he was actively involved with NSUI and Youth Congress.

Srinivas was first elected to the Assembly in 1989, and went on to become an MLA 1999 and 2004. Such was his hold on politics in undivided AP that at one point of time, he was a strong contender for the chief minister post along with YS Rajasekhar Reddy. While YSR became the CM, Srinivas served in his Cabinet handling the Higher Education and Intermediate Education portfolios from 2004 to 2009. In 2011, he was elected to the Legislative Council.

In 2014, he contested, unsuccessfully, from Nizamabad rural segment and following the bifurcation of the state, joined the TRS (now BRS) in July 2015. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BRS in 2016.

Just before the 2023 Assembly elections, Srinivas returned to the Congress expressing his wish to live his rest of life as Congressman.

On Saturday, after obtaining approval from his family members, the Congress draped a party flag over his mortal remains as a mark of respect to the leader.