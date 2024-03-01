BRS ‘Chalo Medigadda’ a political drama: CPI

SANGAREDDY: Expressing shock over BRS leaders “behaving as though nothing has happened in Medigadda”, CPI national executive committee member Chada Venkat Reddy on Thursday described the pink party’s proposed visit to the barrage as a political drama. Speaking to the media in Husnabad, he said: “It is surprising that the Medigadda barrage pillars built as part of the Kaleshwaram project are not only sagging but also split into two. Shockingly, the BRS leaders are behaving as if nothing has happened there.”

“They refused to come to the barrage when the state government recently invited all people’s representatives to Medigadda. They are now planning Chalo Medigadda programme, which is nothing but a political drama,” he added.

“Everyone is saying that Medigadda piers have collapsed. But KCR is not ready to accept it. KT Rama Rao (BRS working president) said that nothing will happen by visiting Medigadda. But they (the BRS leaders) themselves will get stuck in more problems,” Venkat Reddy said.