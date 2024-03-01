Drive to resolve pending issues across Telangana from March 1

HYDERABAD: A special drive will be taken up from March 1 to 9 at tahsildar offices across the state exclusively to resolve pending Dharani applications. The applications will be resolved in a time-bound manner.

In a recent meeting on Dharani, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to conduct a special drive for resolving 2.45 lakh pending applications regarding the portal.

Accordingly, collectors will form two to three teams in every tahsildar office in their respective districts. These teams will be headed by the tahsildar/deputy tahsildar/revenue inspector and will scrutinise the pending applications, undertake field inspections and prepare reports.

The pending applications will be distributed by the tahsildar to the teams constituted module-wise or village-wise. The district collector shall provide access to pending applications and the documents submitted along with those applications to the tahsildar office teams.

They should also be given a copy of the reports on the pending applications, if any. Team leads should ensure that information is given to applicants through village-level officers and/or WhatsApp/phone/SMS.

The teams shall verify the applications and the documents submitted along with those applications. They also should verify land records — Setwar, Khasra Pahani, Sessala Pahani, old pahanis, 1B register and Dharani. They shall also verify assignment/inam/PoT registers and Bhoodan/Waqf/Endowments lands details in the required cases.

The people submitted applications for resolving the matters related to Dharani such as succession, including assigned lands (with PPB), for GPA/SPA/ executed GPA, grievance on specific land matters, Khata merging, NALA without passbook, grievance related to lands acquired, NRI portal, applying for PPB by institution, court cases and other issues.

All the pending applications pertaining to these modules will be transferred to the tahsildar for inquiry. The RDO shall verify the recommendations of the tahsildar and other documents and approve/ reject the application by uploading the order. The RDO must give a suitable reason for rejection, the government said in a memo on Thursday.

Almost all the applications resolved under various modules will be resolved from the tahsildar level to the district collector level. However, the CCLA will give final approvals for applications for passbook data correction, transfer of land from notional khata (all types) to patta, land type correction (land nature, classification, enjoyment and manner in which land is acquired corrections), extent correction (basic value above Rs 50 lakh or beyond RSR), missing survey No / subdivision no (basic value above Rs 50 lakh or beyond RSR).