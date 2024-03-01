GHMC’s Property Tax Parishkarams from March 3

HYDERABAD: The GHMC informed that ‘Property Tax Parishkarams’ (PTPs) will be organised on Sundays to address property tax grievances on March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2024, in all circle offices from 9.30 am to 1 pm.

Officials will be available to address all grievances related to property tax.

Property tax owners with grievances related to property tax can attend the PTPs at concerned circle offices on Sundays, the civic body said.

Property owners can utilise the One Time Scheme (OTS) regarding property tax, providing a waiver of 90% accumulated arrears interest on property tax until March 31, 2024, in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The civic body has informed that the state government has issued an order regarding the waiver of 90% accumulated arrears interest on property tax, provided the taxpayer clears the principal amount of property tax dues until the year 2022-23 together with 10% of interest on accumulated arrears at one go in respect of all properties — private and government — existing in the GHMC limits and other ULBs under the OTS scheme.

This scheme is also applicable to all those taxpayers who paid their entire property tax dues, including interest or penalties up to March 2023, during the current financial year prior to the coming into force of this scheme; 90% of such interest shall be adjusted against future payments.

The civic body has requested taxpayers to pay the property tax, 10% of interest on accumulated arrears, together with the principal amount of property tax until the year 2022-23, at one go at citizen service centres at Circle level, Mee Seva, online, and Mobile Apps or through bill collectors.

The OTS scheme will close on March 31, 2024, in GHMC limits.