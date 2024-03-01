Nagarkurnool MP Ramulu ‘delighted’ to don saffron scarf

HYDERABAD: In another major jolt to the BRS, Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu joined the BJP in the presence of Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in New Delhi on Thursday.

Ramulu is the second BRS MP to change his loyalties within two months of the pink party losing power in the state.

Peddapalli MP B Venkatesh Nethakani has already joined the ruling Congress in the state.

Ramulu, who joined the BJP along with his son P Bharath Prasad, is likely be given the Nagarkurnool ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Expressing delight over joining the saffron party, Ramulu said: “I am happy to join the BJP. The Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to deliver justice to the SC communities by initiating SC sub-categorisation.”

He also praised the Modi government stating that the entire world now looks to India for inspiration.

Senior leaders, including Tarun Chugh and DK Aruna, were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, senior leader and MP K Laxman said: “The BRS is a sinking boat. The BJP lotus will bloom in Telangana with its success in Lok Sabha elections.”