Telangana: Rumbling among BJP cadre as loyalists fear missing out

HYDERABAD: Even as state BJP leaders are attending a party parliamentary board meeting in Delhi deliberating candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, discontent is brewing among the party cadre back home. The ire of the party workers is targeted at “parachute” leaders, especially in key seats like Malkajgiri.

Party workers allege that the state leadership is gatekeeping access to the central leadership. Speaking to TNIE on the condition of anonymity, a ticket aspirant said, “We are not able to have a frank exchange of views with central leaders. There is no one to listen to opinions from the ground. We are being ignored.”

He alleged that leaders from other parties and businesses are being given more importance than workers who have been with the Sangh Parivar since their college days.

The Malkajgiri seat, the largest parliamentary segment in Telangana, seems to be the eye of this storm. Leaders like Eatala Rajender, Muralidhar Rao, Kuna Srisailam Goud and M Komaraiah are among those vying for the high-profile seat.

The ticket aspirant asked, “How can Eatala (Rajender) get a ticket after failing miserably so far? He has also not kept his promise to bring leaders from other parties into BJP.” He said that if Komaraiah is given the ticket, it will be unfair to the cadre. The aspirant also expressed his disappointment over the removal of Bandi Sanjay as BJP state president. “When Sanjay was heading the party, we could tell people that we would come to power in the state. When he was removed without a reason, it sent a message that the BJP is not in contention for power,” he rued.

Stating that the BJP won eight Assembly seats because its candidates worked on the grassroots level, he said that such leaders should be given the spotlight. Another BJP leader lamented that precedence is being given to “caste and cash” over services to the party. He claimed that film producer Dil Raju is said to be aspiring for a Lok Sabha seat. “What does that man have to do with the party?” he asked.

Recalling that Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s daughter was refused the Musheerabad ticket, he said that this is how the state unit is treating its senior leaders. Pointing out that 80 seats were given to new leaders in the last Assembly polls, he said that more than 50 of them are nowhere to be seen after the BJP’s defeat. He said, “If you give tickets to people who are loyal to the party, they will stay irrespective of the results.”

Speaking to TNIE, BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said that the list of candidates is expected to be out in a week.