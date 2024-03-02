BJP finalises 7 names for TS seats in 1st list

HYDERABAD : The BJP Central Election Committee on Friday approved candidates for seven constituencies in Telangana for the upcoming General Elections. However, suspense continues over the remaining 10 seats, including Malkajgiri seat.
According to sources, the names of three of the party’s four sitting MPs — G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapuri Arvind — have been cleared in the first list, along with Boora Narsaiah Goud from Bhongir, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from Chevella, Bharath Prasad Pothuganti from Nagarkurnool and Madhavi Latha Kompella from Hyderabad LS constituencies.
Eatala sure of Malkajgiri ticket
According to reliable sources, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy will contest again from Secunderabad, while the party’s national general secretary Bandi Sanjay will try to retain the Karimnagar seat.
Dharmapuri Arvind will contest again from Nizamabad. However, the party has not announced any candidate for Adilabad, which is represented by Soyam Bapu Rao.
Boora Narsaiah Goud, a doctor who joined the BJP from the BRS last year, will contest for the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat. While he was in the BRS, Narsaiah Goud won the Bhongir seat in 2014.
As expected, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has secured the Chevella ticket. He had won from Chevella in 2014 on a BRS ticket.
It is learnt that Bharath Prasad Pothuganti, son of former BRS leader Pothuganti Ramulu, will contest from Nagarkurnool. Ramulu, the sitting Nagarkurnool MP, donned the saffron scarf on Thursday. The Hyderabad seat has been secured by Madhavi Latha Kompella, the chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals in Hyderabad.
The decision regarding the ticket for the Malkajgiri constituency is pending. Former minister Eatala Rajender, BJP leader Muralidhar Rao, former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud and educationist M Komaraiah are among those vying for the high-profile ticket.