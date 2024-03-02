BJP finalises 7 names for TS seats in 1st list

HYDERABAD : The BJP Central Election Committee on Friday approved candidates for seven constituencies in Telangana for the upcoming General Elections. However, suspense continues over the remaining 10 seats, including Malkajgiri seat.

According to sources, the names of three of the party’s four sitting MPs — G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapuri Arvind — have been cleared in the first list, along with Boora Narsaiah Goud from Bhongir, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from Chevella, Bharath Prasad Pothuganti from Nagarkurnool and Madhavi Latha Kompella from Hyderabad LS constituencies.

Eatala sure of Malkajgiri ticket

According to reliable sources, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy will contest again from Secunderabad, while the party’s national general secretary Bandi Sanjay will try to retain the Karimnagar seat.

Dharmapuri Arvind will contest again from Nizamabad. However, the party has not announced any candidate for Adilabad, which is represented by Soyam Bapu Rao.