BRS asks govt to repair piers without any delay

HYDERABAD : The Opposition BRS has demanded that the state government immediately take up repair works on the three piers of Medigadda barrage without indulging in politics.

A BRS delegation, led by its working president KT Rama Rao, visited Medigadda and Annaram barrages on Friday and gave a PowerPoint presentation, which included the reasons for shifting the source from Tummadihatti to Medigadda.

Rama Rao said that they visited Medigadda only to counter the Congress leaders Goebbels campaign against world’s biggest lift irrigation scheme — Kaleshwaram.

Stating that their visit to Medigadda was a first step to explain the facts about Kaleshwaram to the people, he said that in due course, they would visit all the projects, reservoirs, canals and tunnels of Kaleshwaram. He alleged that the Congress government was indulging in false campaign, claiming that lakhs of crores of public money was wasted with the sinking of just three piers of a mammoth project of Kaleshwaram.