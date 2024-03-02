Hyderabad: Three gangs behind investment, job fraud busted

HYDERABAD : In a successful operation, the Hyderabad cyber crime police have busted three interstate gangs specialising in investment and job scams.

These gangs, operating from various states across India, have been luring unsuspecting victims with promises of high returns on investment and lucrative job offers.

In three different cases, as many victims from Hyderabad have lost `66 lakh, Rs 2.6 lakh, and Rs 2.5 lakh respectively.

Among the five accused in three cases, four belong to UP, Gujarat and Mumbai.

Hyderabad Cybercrime DCP D Kavitha said, “The investigation revealed a sophisticated network of con artists who used social media platforms, fake websites, and targeted phone calls to reach potential victims. They would often pose as representatives of well-known companies or create elaborate investment schemes to gain the victims’ trust. After gaining their confidence, the fraudsters would convince victims to transfer money into designated accounts,” he said.

In the case of job scams, victims are tricked into paying ‘processing fees’ or ‘registration charges’ for non-existent positions. Once the money was transferred, the conmen would disappear without a trace, leaving the victims financially and emotionally devastated.

The Hyderabad cyber crime police, through careful analysis of digital footprints and financial transactions, were able to track down the perpetrators.

Officials say that the investigation is on, and they expect to make more arrests in the coming days.

In the first instance, the victim was approached by a con man through Telegram in the name of international investment in stocks.

Victim opened online trading acc on their website

The victim opened an online trading account on their website and started with an investment of 250 Dollars which went up to Rs 66,56,350 in different bank accounts.

Finally, when the victim saw no response from the other end, he approached the police and filed a complaint. Police identified two accused namely Thakor Kuldipsinh Arvind Kumar, 26 and Vaghela Ruturaj Ghanshyam Singh, 38 from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The duo are working along with another accused Hiren and they cheat the innocent people. They get the amount deposited into different bank accounts provided by Ruturaj Ghanshyam. Similarly, all the accused committed fraud of about Rs 4 crore, for which as many as five cases have been registered all over India, of which two were registered in Telangana.