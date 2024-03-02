Modi to inaugurate 15K cr devpt works in TS

HYDERABAD /SANGAREDDY : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating and laying foundation for various development works worth around Rs 15,718 crore during his two-day tour of Telangana.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Adilabad on March 4 and Sangareddy on March 5.

During his visit, Modi is also likely to address public meetings in Adilabad and Sangareddy.

Meanwhile, the Sangareddy district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the visit of Modi .

It would be the first time, that a prime minister, will visit Adilabad after 40 years. The last prime minister to visit the district was Indira Gandhi back in 1983.

In Adilabad, Modi is likely to lay the foundation for a mini airport and for revival of Cement Corporation of India factory. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy may take part in these official programmes.

In Sangareddy, Modi may address a public meeting at Kishtareddypet in Patancheru mandal.

District Collector Valluru Kranthi and SP Ch Rupesh, along with SPG officials, inspected the arrangements being made at the venue of the public meeting.

Projects to be inaugurated

Paradeep - Hyderabad gas pipeline Rs 3,338 cr

Civil Aviation Research Organisation Rs 400 cr

Four lane national highway in the Kandi-Ramasanipalli section of NH 161 Rs 1,409 cr

Second unit thermal power station at Ramagundam Rs 6,000 cr

Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalakutti railway line electrification Rs 70 cr

Projects for which foundation stone will be laid