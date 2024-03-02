Telangana: Police seize lorry suspected to have been hit by MLA Nanditha’s car

SANGAREDDY : Police have identified and seized the lorry hit by Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita’s car. However, the driver of the vehicle is currently absconding. The MLA’s car rammed the lorry before crashing into the sidewall of the Outer Ring Road. Officers interrogated around 50 truck drivers following the accident, eventually locating the vehicle involved with the assistance of the task force sleuths.

Police believe that the apprehension of the driver may shed light on the events of the accident. Initially, it was believed that the car lost control and struck the sidewall on February 23 as MLA Lasya was travelling from Shamirpet towards Sangareddy. However, upon discovering headlight and other car parts approximately a hundred metres away, police concluded that the car likely collided with another vehicle first. In response, special teams were dispatched to review the CCTV footage from Muthangi to Shamirpet.

Cops said that the MLA’s personal assistant, who was driving at the time, claims to have no knowledge of the incident beyond the moment it occurred.