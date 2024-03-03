BJP, Cong to kickstart campaign in Telangana for Lok Sabha elections

HYDERABAD: With an aim to gain maximum seats from Telangana, both national parties Congress and BJP will launch Lok sabha election campaign. Both parties are in forefront for starting campaign in Telangana before election schedule is out.

On March 4 BJP will start campaign and Congress on March 6 in Telangana. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana for laying foundation to various development works during his two day tour.

On March 4 after laying foundation for development works in Adilabad, he will address public meeting, where he starts campaign. The next day, on March 5 he will address another public meeting in Sangareddy. After announcing election schedule, BJP will hold more public meetings with PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Cong to start from stronghold

Ruling Congress in Telangana, is also all set to launch its Lok sabha election campaign. Congress plans to start its campaign in the state— from Mahabub Nagar Lok sabha constituency — which is party’s stong hold