Indian Institute of Handloom Technology sanctioned to Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Union government on Saturday sanctioned an Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) for the state. This will help local students obtain degree and diploma certificates in handloom technology in the state itself.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao had requested the secretary for the Textiles Ministry to sanction an IIHT for the state.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy submitted a memorandum to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal requesting sanction of an IIHT. Following this, the Centre sanctioned the IIHT on March 1.

Earlier, students from Telangana had to go to Andhra Pradesh or Odisha to do courses in handloom technology. The IITH will offer courses like textile designing, apparel designing, marketing and international trade.

With the Telangana Textiles and Apparel Policy (T-TAP Policy), the state government is expecting more national and international industries to come to the state and they require human resources. The IITH would cater to the needs of the industry, Nageswara Rao said in a statement on Saturday.