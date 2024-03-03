Telangana: Cabinet sub-panel to look into demands for Sripada statue

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that his government will constitute a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the installation of statues of popular leaders and personalities on the Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

Responding to requests for a statue of former Speaker Duddilla Sripada Rao, the chief minister agreed that statues of popular leaders should be installed on the Tank Bund. “We are considering the installation of statues of personalities like Chakali Ilamma, Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud on the Tank Bund. For this purpose, we will constitute a Cabinet sub-committee soon,” Revanth said.

In a first, the state government on Saturday celebrated the 87th birth anniversary of former Speaker Duddilla Sripada Rao at the Ravindra Bharati. Sripada Rao was a father of IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Apart from the chief minister, Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Council Chairman Gutta Sukhendar Reddy, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, D Anasuya (Seethakka) and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and others participated in the celebrations and paid tributes to Sripada Rao.

Revanth said that Sripada Rao entered politics as a disciple of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao and was elected from Manthani three times. “As Speaker, Sripada Rao proved that the Assembly is not a place for fighting but to discuss laws and public affairs.” He praised Sridhar Babu for following his father’s path and performing well as a minister.

Sridhar Babu thanked the chief minister for officially celebrating his father’s birth anniversary. He recalled that his father was killed by extremists while serving the people and said that he entered politics to take forward his father’s legacy.

MLC Jeevan Reddy said that he worked with both Sripada Rao and Sridhar Babu. “Sripada Rao was chief minister material. His statue should be installed on the Tank Bund,” he said.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said Sripada Rao climbed the political ladder by winning sarpanch elections to being elected to the Assembly. He said that he became a student leader with the blessings of Sripada Rao. He said that Sripada Rao was a non-controversial person and practised tension-free politics.

Seethakka said that Sripada Rao’s life was an inspiration. “Even today, everyone remembers his contribution as Speaker,” she said.

Gaddam Prasad said that everyone should follow the path of Sripada Rao.

Sukhendar Reddy said that Sripada Rao lost his life in the service of people.