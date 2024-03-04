Defections have hit BRS hard, but party leaders pin hopes on KCR

HYDERABAD: As the General Elections near, challenges are mounting for the BRS with several of its sitting MPs defecting.

The recent defeat in the Assembly polls has prompted Peddapalli MP Nethakani Venkatesh to join the Congress, and the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha MP P Ramulu has shifted allegiance to the BJP.

These defections have sent shockwaves through the party, demoralising the cadre and second-rung leaders. The general feeling among a section of the party leadership is that the sitting MPs have lost confidence after the setback in the Assembly polls and are wary of facing the elections. Adding to the discomfiture of the party leadership is talk of the possibility of two or three more MPs switching over to either the Congress or the BJP in the coming days.

Party insiders said that the decision of these MPs to switch allegiance is driven by concerns about anti-incumbency and the uncertainty of whether they would get the BRS ticket, given that the party is not in power in the state.

In public, the BRS leadership is putting up a brave face, but in private, top party leaders admit that the defections have impacted the morale of party members. However, they said that the party high command is focused on the ground and is boosting the spirits of the cadre and second-level leaders for the upcoming elections.

BRS leaders say that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is strategising and may field former ministers and MLAs to fill the void left by the defecting MPs. Some names being considered for Lok Sabha tickets include former MLA Aruri Ramesh, former Minister Godem Nagesh and former MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, former minister Koppula Eswar, former MLA Madhan Reddy, sitting MP Ranjith Reddy, Gutta Sukhender Reddy’s son, former MLA Bikshamaiah Goud, sitting MP Malot Kavita and sitting MP BB Patil. However, most of these leaders have adopted a stoic silence about their willingness to contest. The reluctance of these leaders, who had earlier been aspiring for tickets, to pitch their hats in the ring following the loss of power in the state adds to the party’s difficulties.

Adding to the party’s problems is the fact that it is facing a dearth of “winning horses”, or candidates who can win on their own. This has led to speculation around candidates for seats such as Medak, Chevella, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Zaheerabad and others.

There are ongoing discussions about the possibility of KCR himself contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, hoping that this move could provide a huge boost to BRS prospects.