Revanth, his Cabinet colleagues face toughest test after Assembly win

HYDERABAD: The coming Lok Sabha elections will be a litmus test for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who successfully led the Congress to power in the state in recent Assembly elections.

While the Assembly elections victory may have brought the Congress power and put it in a commanding position, it has also heightened the challenge for Revanth as he now has to win at least 10 to 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state to maintain his goodwill with the high command.

Revanth, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri in 2019, contested for the Assembly from Kodangal seat, his previous constituency. After becoming the chief minister in December 2023, Revanth focused on Malkajgiri, his sitting Lok Sabha seat along with his native district which covers Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool Parliamentary seats.

In the recent state elections, not a single Assembly constituency was won by the Congress in Malkajgiri, which is a major challenge to overcome. In contrast, the Congress swept all the Assembly seats that come under the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

With the formation of government, there is a lot of expectation from Revanth that the Congress clinches both the Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool LS seats.

Elsewhere, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who represented the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat from 2009 to 2014, is determined to reclaim the seat that he lost in 2014. Buoyed by the Congress coming to power in the state, Prabhakar is leading the charge in Karimnagar. This has pitted him directly against the sitting MP Bandi Sanjay, who is equally determined to retain the seat.

Consequently, a war of words has erupted between the MP and the minister in recent days. The minister needs to prove his strength by clinching the seat so that he gets in the good books of the party high command.

Another important seat is Medak, which is the native constituency of former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. KCR represents Gajwel in the Assembly, which comes under the Medak Lok Sabha constituency. Due to this, the focus is on how the district minister and senior Congress leader Damodara Rajanarsimha approaches the Lok Sabha elections. Rajanarsimha has been appointed a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, and this has added to his responsibility. Needless to say, the minister is determined to win the Medak Lok Sabha seat.

Their determination leaves no room for complacency. These three leaders have to be top of their game — from selecting candidates to appointing in-charges, overseeing the campaign and wooing the voters. These three leaders also face the risk of disappointed ticket aspirants turning rebels. They know that they must keep aspirants in good humour while supporting the candidates.

Meanwhile, Revanth is trying his best to get former AICC president Rahul Gandhi to contest from any one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. If Rahul agrees, it would be a massive boost to the morale of the party cadre.

Bangaru Shruthi calls on CM, sparks talk of dumping the BJP for Congress

Bangaru Shruthi, the BJP state general secretary and daughter of former BJP national president Bangaru Laxman, on Sunday called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence here, sparking speculations that she was poised to join the Congress. In 2019, Shruthi contested unsuccessfully on behalf of the BJP for the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat. The party has denied her the ticket for the constituency in upcoming elections, opting to give the Nagarkurnool ticket to MP P Ramulu’s son P Bharat, who joined the BJP three days ago.