2024 LS polls: BJP and BRS nose ahead with announcing candidates as Congress lags behind

HYDERABAD: The BJP and BRS appear to have stolen the march over the Congress by starting to announce their candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while the grand old party seems to be lagging behind.

The BJP has already shifted gears, having declared candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats while the Congress is yet to finalise its list. This delay is causing anxiety among Congress workers and ticket aspirants who await the party’s decision.

The BJP is expected to announce its remaining candidates on March 8, giving itself time to do the groundwork.

Meanwhile, the BRS, under the leadership of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is gearing up for a vigorous campaign. KCR is currently chairing preparatory meetings for various Lok Sabha constituencies. Interestingly, he is now more accessible to party workers who are finally able to directly interact with him and also give their opinions.

According to BRS sources, KCR is keen to announce candidates for 80% of the seats by the middle of March.

Accessibility to KCR is invigorating BRS leaders especially MLAs, MLCs and former MLAs and this is expected to result in a more enthusiastic campaign.

On the other hand, the Congress is yet to take a call on its candidates. With 113 applications received for the 17 Lok Sabha seats, the party’s state election committee is yet to shortlist candidates. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to kick-start the Congress campaign on March 6 in Mahbubnagar, although finalisation of the list of candidates might occur in the second or third week of March.

Amidst the delay, the Congress is expecting an influx of senior leaders from other parties. This could possibly influence its list. However, the delay is making party workers uneasy as they are worried that it might send the wrong signals and encourage “parachute” candidates.