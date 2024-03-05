BRS to protest against fees on Land Regularisation Scheme on March 6

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the state government was looting Rs 20,000 crore from the applicants through the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS), BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday opposed the decision to collect fees for the regularisation of lands under the scheme.

The BRS working president disclosed plans for protest programmes across the state on March 6, demanding the regularisation of plots through LRS by the State government without any charges.

Accordingly, dharnas will be organised at every constituency and also in Hyderabad in front of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) offices on March 6.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Rama Rao demanded immediate regularisation of plots under LRS without any fees being charged from applicants. He demanded an immediate announcement to this effect by the government, as assured by the Congress.

Rama Rao recalled that the Congress, when in Opposition, assured that there would be no need for LRS fee and land regularisation would be done free of cost.

Rama Rao wondered why the Congress, after coming to power, decided to collect money for LRS and why the ministers were silent now. He also demanded that Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others, who spoke against LRS during the BRS regime, explain why they are silent now.

Stating that the 25.44 lakh people who applied for LRS would be burdened with at least Rs 1 lakh each, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government appears to be reneging on its assurance.

He showed video clips of Congress leaders criticising the BRS over LRS. “Congress leaders said in the past that LRS was a means to loot money from the people,” Rama Rao said. He accused the state of pressuring LRS applicants to pay charges before March 31, likening it to “drinking the blood of people”.

Rama Rao recalled that Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy had said that ‘no LRS - no BRS’. He demanded an explanation from them for taking a contrary stand now.