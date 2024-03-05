CM Revanth scheduled to visit Ramalayam in Bhadrachalam on March 11

KHAMMAM: For the first time since assuming charge as chief minister, A Revanth Reddy is planning to visit the famous Ramalayam in Bhadrachalam on March 11. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting.

According to his tentative schedule, Revanth will reach the temple town from Hyderabad by helicopter on Monday. He will offer prayers at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple. Subsequently, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for development works on the temple premises.

Later, Revanth will conduct a meeting with officials across the erstwhile Khammam district and review the progress of projects.

Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) B Rohith Raju said, “We have received the tentative schedule for the chief minister’s visit on March 11. We are currently waiting for the detailed schedule. People in the Bhadrachalam agency Area and devotees of Lord Rama are expressing happiness over the news of the visit. They are confident that many long-pending issues will be resolved. Devotees are feeling happy as they believe the earlier chief minister neglected the temple town.”