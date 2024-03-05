ENC told to quit over Medigadda: Telangana govt to HC

HYDERABAD: The state government, represented by Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, on Monday apprised the Telangana High Court that based on a Vigilance and Enforcement inquiry report, the engineer-in-chief was asked to tender his resignation for lapses in the construction of the Medigadda barrage.

The AG also informed the court that the government aims to address the concerns raised by the National Dam Safety Authority by subjecting not only the Medigadda barrage but also the Annaram and Sundilla barrages to thorough examination to ensure the safety and integrity of infrastructure projects.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan and another writ petition seeking an investigation by the CBI and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the sinking of the Medigadda barrage.

The AG informed the court that a six-member team from the NDSA inspected the barrage on October 24 and 25, 2023 and submitted a preliminary highlighting deficiencies in dam maintenance, lapses in quality control during construction.