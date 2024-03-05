PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Rs 3K crore gas line in Telangana on March 4

SANGAREDDY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his second public meeting in Telangana here on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He took part in his first public rally in Adilabad on Monday.

The prime minister after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating development works valued at Rs 9,021 crores in the district on Tuesday, will address a public meeting organised by BJP at Patelguda in Patancheru constituency.

The BJP state leadership hopes to use the prime minister’s visit to the fullest extent possible to strengthen the party in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Arrangements are being made to transport nearly one lakh party workers and people to the public meeting.