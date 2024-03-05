PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Rs 3K crore gas line in Telangana on March 4

SANGAREDDY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his second public meeting in Telangana here on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He took part in his first public rally in Adilabad on Monday.
The prime minister after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating development works valued at Rs 9,021 crores in the district on Tuesday, will address a public meeting organised by BJP at Patelguda in Patancheru constituency.
The BJP state leadership hopes to use the prime minister’s visit to the fullest extent possible to strengthen the party in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Arrangements are being made to transport nearly one lakh party workers and people to the public meeting.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a 31-km stretch of Pune-Hyderabad road from Sangareddy Cross Road to Madinaguda as part of his visit.
Modi will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of six-lane highway works with an estimated cost of Rs 1,298 crore. Also, he will lay the foundation stone for Rs 500 crore Yellareddy - Rudrur two-lane highway, Rs 3,338 crore gas pipeline from Paradeep to Hyderabad, Rs 400 crore to the Civil Aviation Research Organization, Rs 1409 crore Kandi-Ramsanpally four-lane national highway, Rs 323 crore Miryalaguda - Kodada two-lane national highways and the second phase of the MMTS projects in the vicinity of Hyderabad and Secunderabad with estimated cost of Rs 1,165 crores.