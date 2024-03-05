Teach about good and bad touch to students: Telangana CM Revanth to teachers

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged teachers to incorporate lessons on good touch, bad touch and harmful habits and addictions into their curriculum. Citing his own experiences of being mocked for his English skills by persons from Guntur or Gudivada, he emphasised the importance of teaching English to students to prevent them from facing ridicule. He recalled that he did his schooling at the Zilla Parishad High School, which was Telugu medium.
During an event at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, the chief minister handed over appointment letters to 543 degree lecturers, 1,463 junior lecturers, 2,632 Trained Graduate Teachers, 479 constables and 75 medical staff.
Addressing the gathering, Revanth criticised the previous BRS government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil the aspirations of Telangana’s youth. He accused the past administration of neglecting the youth who had played a pivotal role in the Telangana agitation.
The chief minister alleged that during the previous government’s tenure, question papers of competitive examinations were leaked from photocopying shops.
He highlighted his government’s initiatives, such as issuing notifications to fill 563 Group-1 posts through TSPSC and committing to filling 11,604 teacher positions through the Mega DSC.
To improve the education system in Telangana, Revanth announced plans to construct SC, ST, and Minority integrated Gurukula schools in Kodangal at a cost of Rs 150 crore on 25 acres of land, with intentions to replicate this model in other Assembly constituencies in the future.
He criticised the past government’s closure of 6,000 schools under the guise of rationalisation and emphasised his administration’s belief in investing in education as a means to nation-building.
Teacher, headmaster in custody for sexually harassing girl students
A teacher and the headmaster of DIET government primary school in Nalgonda were taken into custody on Monday for allegedly sexually harassing several girls. According to sources, the headmaster P Venkataiah and teacher Shyamsunder would inappropriately touch and kiss the students.
Based on accounts of the children, their parents lodged complaints with DEO Bikshapathi, who directed MEO Arundhati to conduct an inquiry. During the probe, the officials ascertained the allegations and sent a report to the district collector.