Teach about good and bad touch to students: Telangana CM Revanth to teachers

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged teachers to incorporate lessons on good touch, bad touch and harmful habits and addictions into their curriculum. Citing his own experiences of being mocked for his English skills by persons from Guntur or Gudivada, he emphasised the importance of teaching English to students to prevent them from facing ridicule. He recalled that he did his schooling at the Zilla Parishad High School, which was Telugu medium.

During an event at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, the chief minister handed over appointment letters to 543 degree lecturers, 1,463 junior lecturers, 2,632 Trained Graduate Teachers, 479 constables and 75 medical staff.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth criticised the previous BRS government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil the aspirations of Telangana’s youth. He accused the past administration of neglecting the youth who had played a pivotal role in the Telangana agitation.

The chief minister alleged that during the previous government’s tenure, question papers of competitive examinations were leaked from photocopying shops.