Telangana: Man attacks woman's kin, they kill him during confrontation

JAGTIAL: A 25-year-old man was murdered in broad daylight by the family members of a woman, whom he was reportedly in a romantic relationship with for the past few months, at Thakkallapally village of Malyala mandal on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Mahesh from Bathkepalli village in Pegadapalli mandal.

On Monday, Mahesh visited the woman’s residence, leading to a confrontation with her family members. Tensions escalated as Mahesh allegedly attacked the woman’s mother and grandfather with a knife. In retaliation, the family members of the woman attacked Mahesh and killed him on the spot.

Upon receiving information, Malayala police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. An FIR was filed against the family members of the woman and a case has been registered. Meanwhile, the family members of the woman alleged harassment by Mahesh towards the woman, and have filed a complaint with the police.

To prevent any untoward incidents in the village because of the murder, police have deployed additional personnel.