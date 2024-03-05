Yadadri additional collector suspended

HYDERABAD: The Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district additional collector (revenue) and assistant returning officer for Bhongir Parliamentary constituency, A Bhaskara Rao, has been placed under suspension for “misleading the government and suppressing facts.” In this connection, Principal Secretary (Revenue) Naveen Mittal issued suspension orders with immediate effect.

It is learnt that Bhaskara Rao misled the government and suppressed the fact that he worked more than three years in Bhongir in order to avoid transfer from the constituency, a violation of instructions issued by the ECI. He was also accused of showing “negligent action, manifesting sheer dereliction of duties, lack of devotion and conduct unbecoming a government servant.”