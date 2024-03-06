BJP, BRS will join hands after LS polls: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Predicting that the BJP and BRS will join hands after the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that he could say this with authority as the leaders of these two parties are making statements that the Congress government in the state would collapse in the next five months.
In a chit-chat with reporters at the Secretariat here, Revanth said that he sees the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a referendum on the performance of his government in the last three months.
“I am sure the people will compare our three-month government with the 10-year BRS rule and give us at least 14 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana,” the chief minister said.
Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that he would launch surgical strikes on corruption in Telangana, Revanth said: “We welcome airstrikes and surgical strikes on corruption. In fact, we are ready to support such strikes.”
Reacting to the BRS announcing an alliance with the BSP in the state, the chief minister said that “secret friends” are now emerging from the shadows ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has not even attended the Assembly session. How can his party leaders claim that he is the Leader of the Opposition in the state,” Revanth asked.
When asked about calling the prime minister ‘bade bhai’ (elder brother), Revanth said that he expects the PM to be benevolent to the state. “I want to develop the state and requested support from the Centre. But it does not mean that I will ever compromise on the development of Telangana,” he said.
The chief minister added that there were no secrets as he had raised the issue of state development with the prime minister in a public meeting.
‘State BJP failed to share KLIS facts with PM’
He also accused the BJP state unit of failing to share the facts regarding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme with the prime minister. “We have ordered a Vigilance inquiry and have written to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to initiate a judicial inquiry into the Kaleshwaram case. The CJ replied that a retired judge could be asked to head the inquiry. My government is contemplating taking the issue further,” he said.
The CM said that the National Dam Safety Authority formed an expert committee that will submit its report in four months. “Why did the NDSA not ask the committee to submit its report in four weeks? The four-month timeframe is a conspiracy hatched by the BJP and BRS as the General Elections would be concluded by this time. This is proof of BJP helping the BRS — there is clearly a nexus between the BJP and BRS,” Revanth said.
Reacting to demands of BRS leaders to repair the Medigadda barrage and fill it with water, he wanted to know if they were engineers, and if so, why have the piers sunk and who was responsible for their sinking.
He criticised KCR for not visiting Medigadda despite claiming to be a skilled engineer.
He defended the Tummidihatti project and said that it would play a significant role in providing water to a huge agricultural area. Revanth said that he made a representation to Modi regarding the Tummidihatti project saying that Adilabad needed water.
Revanth said that the state government is earning Rs 3.5 crore per day from sand and recalled that former minister KT Rama Rao had gloated about earning Rs 1 crore per day. “I wonder where the remaining Rs 2.5 crore went?” he asked.
The chief minister revealed that GST collections have spiked in the three-month rule of the Congress, with the state earning Rs 300 crore additional revenue in January and Rs 500 crore in February.
When asked about investments by the Adani Group in the state, Revanth said: “We are not blindly handing everything to the Adani Group. We welcome their investments and their jobs, but we will make sure that they do not get undue favours and do not bend the rules.”
He accused the BJP and BRS of working together in the selection of candidates. “Why hasn’t KCR announced candidates for Medak, Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Adilabad and other seats? Has he left these seats for the BJP?” he asked.
No family member will contest in future elections
Meanwhile, the CM made it clear that no one from his family will contest in elections, including the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also said that the Congress Election committee is likely to meet on March 7 or 8 to finalise the list of candidates for the elections.
Rythu Bandhu for farmers, not taxpayers
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday clarified that his government will extend the Rythu Bandhu benefits to farmers and not taxpayers.