BJP, BRS will join hands after LS polls: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Predicting that the BJP and BRS will join hands after the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that he could say this with authority as the leaders of these two parties are making statements that the Congress government in the state would collapse in the next five months.

In a chit-chat with reporters at the Secretariat here, Revanth said that he sees the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a referendum on the performance of his government in the last three months.

“I am sure the people will compare our three-month government with the 10-year BRS rule and give us at least 14 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana,” the chief minister said.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that he would launch surgical strikes on corruption in Telangana, Revanth said: “We welcome airstrikes and surgical strikes on corruption. In fact, we are ready to support such strikes.”

Reacting to the BRS announcing an alliance with the BSP in the state, the chief minister said that “secret friends” are now emerging from the shadows ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has not even attended the Assembly session. How can his party leaders claim that he is the Leader of the Opposition in the state,” Revanth asked.

When asked about calling the prime minister ‘bade bhai’ (elder brother), Revanth said that he expects the PM to be benevolent to the state. “I want to develop the state and requested support from the Centre. But it does not mean that I will ever compromise on the development of Telangana,” he said.

The chief minister added that there were no secrets as he had raised the issue of state development with the prime minister in a public meeting.