BRS-BSP alliance will protect Telangana interests: K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that he has taken the decision to strike an alliance with the BSP to protect the interests of Telangana.

Addressing the party workers and leaders during a meeting on Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency, he said: “The BRS has been working for the upliftment of the downtrodden like the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. People will be happy that we will have an alliance with the BSP, which is also working with the same ideology. We are already receiving positive response from the people.”

“In the present situation, we have to regain the energy. We have taken this decision with the long-term goal of protecting the interests of the people across the state,” he added.

The BRS chief further said: “The work done by the BRS government with the philosophy of secularism has been an example for the country. In this context, by working together with the Dalit and Bahujan forces, we will fulfil all the aspirations of the people of Telangana.”

Candidate for M’bnagar seat

Meanwhile, the BRS announced that sitting MP Manne Srinivas Reddy will seek re-election from Mahbubnagar segment in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The BRS has so far finalised candidates for five LS constituencies.