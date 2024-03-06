Hyderabad hospital performs rare 'pentalogy of cantrell' surgery on infant

HYDERABAD: City-based Medicover Woman and Child Hospital performed the country’s first surgery for the ‘pentalogy of cantrell’ condition, on a 16- months old baby.

The surgery was performed to treat pentalogy of Cantrell, a combination of midline defects involving the lower sternum, diaphragm, abdominal wall, pericardium, and the heart.

Till date, 90 cases of this congenital condition have been reported globally, and was the first such to be reported and operated in the country.

The child was also suffering from a heart condition, an intracardiac anomaly, in the form of single ventricle pulmonary atresia, in which the pulmonary artery connection with ventricle was absent, with duct dependent pulmonary circulation only at 63%.

The condition required a multidisciplinary approach and the surgery was a collaborative effort of two teams of surgeons specialising in pediatric cardiology and pediatric surgery. Following the surgery, the baby was recovering considerably, tolerating full feeds, doing normal activity and was to be discharged soon.