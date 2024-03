HYDERABAD : Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao sprang a surprise on Tuesday by announcing that the BRS and the Bahujan Samaj Party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as allies.

Speaking to reporters after lengthy discussions with BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar, KCR said that the BRS and BSP have, in principle, agreed to an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the seat-sharing formula will be made public later.

Former ministers T Harish Rao and V Prashant Reddy and other leaders were part of the deliberations between the two parties.

Sources said that as part of the alliance, Praveen Kumar will contest for the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat. In the recent Assembly elections, he contested from Sirpur and lost. The BRS has already announced candidates for five Lok Sabha constituencies and it is expected that the two parties may work out a seat-sharing formula for the remaining 11 seats.

“Our ideologies are similar. When we were in power, we had implemented schemes like Dalit Bandhu for the upliftment of Dalits. I will soon speak with BSP chief Mayawati,” KCR said.

Praveen Kumar expressed happiness at the alliance. “Our alliance is necessary to save secularism which the BJP has endangered and which the Congress is merely doing lip service to,” he said.

The surprise announcement sparked intense discussions in political circles on which party stands to benefit more from the alliance.

It may be mentioned here that the two parties had been rivals in the recent Assembly elections, with Praveen Kumar sharply criticising the BRS.

The BSP had polled 1.3% of the votes. Interestingly, Praveen Kumar polled 44,646 votes in Sirpur losing to the BJP candidate.

BSP did well in some pockets

The BSP bagged a good number of votes in the Patancheru and Suryapet segments but failed to attract voters in the other seats it contested. However, leaders of both parties believe that the alliance would be mutually beneficial with SC and ST voters backing its candidates, especially in constituencies like Adilabad, Nagarkurnool and other reserved segments where the margin between victory and defeat is very slim.

However, it remains unclear whether the candidates fielded by the allies would be able to transfer votes.