KTR claims CM Revanth Reddy will soon join saffron party

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would soon join the BJP.

Addressing a BRS workers meeting in Thangallapally, he said that Revanth would become another Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra CM) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam CM).

“The future of Congress and that of Revanth Reddy was clearly understood by all after Revanth’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday,” he said.

Rama Rao wondered if any Congress chief minister would seek Modi’s blessings for future too when the Lok Sabha elections are due in two months.

“Seeking Modi’s blessings, Revanth indirectly stated that Rahul Gandhi was a ‘waste case’ and Modi would again become the PM. Revanth also termed PM as ‘bade bhai’,” he pointed out.

“After the Lok Sabha polls, Revanth would definitely join the BJP. Another Eknath Shinde and Himanta Biswas Sarma would be born in Telangana soon, he added.

Earlier addressing a party meeting on Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency at Mustabad mandal, Rama Rao described the Congress leaders, including Revanth Reddy, as dagulbajis and sannasulu (cheaters and worthless people). Their only objective is to defame former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.

“Not afraid of facing cases or going to jail. I will continue to fight and raise my voice on behalf of the people.”

Accusing the Congress government of playing “cheap” politics, he said: “The government cancelled around Rs 14 crore funds sanctioned for Sircilla constituency..”

“The present regime is also cancelling all the works started by the BRS government. Because they don’t like me, they cancelled the Bathukamma saree orders. They are against KCR, hence saying that the Kaleshwaram project is a waste,” he added.

Kadana Bheri from March 12

Rama Rao also criticised the BJP. Specifically targeting its MP Bandi Sanjay, he said: “Sanjay did nothing for Karimnagar. He is again trying to secure votes in the name of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.”

The BRS working president, meanwhile, revealed his party’s plan to organise the Kadana Bheri programme in Karimnagar on March 12.