Amit Shah to hold booth-level meetings in Telangana on March 12

HYDERABAD: As part of the BJP’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding meetings with the party’s booth-level leaders in Telangana on March 12.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said that meetings with social media warriors at the mandal level have also been planned to counter the false propaganda of the Congress and BRS.

“The Congress and the regional parties are saying that family is first. But Narendra Modi is working with ‘nation first’ slogan,” he said and alleged the family-run parties were conspiring to divert people’s attention from the development taking place in the country.