Amit Shah to hold booth-level meetings in Telangana on March 12

HYDERABAD: As part of the BJP’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding meetings with the party’s booth-level leaders in Telangana on March 12.
Addressing the media here on Wednesday, BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said that meetings with social media warriors at the mandal level have also been planned to counter the false propaganda of the Congress and BRS.
“The Congress and the regional parties are saying that family is first. But Narendra Modi is working with ‘nation first’ slogan,” he said and alleged the family-run parties were conspiring to divert people’s attention from the development taking place in the country.
The BJP MP alleged that the Congress captured power in Telangana by deceiving the people. “The Congress promised schemes to everyone before the elections. Now, its government has come up with conditions to extend the benefits. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, women were promised Rs 2,500 assistance. But they haven’t launched the scheme so far,” he added.
“The Congress, BRS and AIMIM are working together as they are unable to face Modi. The AIMIM is now trying to bring the BRS and Congress together,” Laxman said.