BJP keen to field Prof Chakrapani from Peddapalli

HYDERABAD: The BJP is actively trying to convince Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, the former Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) chairman, to contest on its behalf for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat.

Sources said that the BJP state leadership proposed Prof Chakrapani’s name to the high command, specifically mentioning the fact that he actively participated in the separate Telangana statehood movement and his neutral public image.

Prof Chakrapani, who headed the TSPSC from 2014 to 2020, is recognised as a prominent intellectual hailing from the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Despite an initial reluctance on Prof Chakrapani’s part to accept the BJP’s proposal, the state leadership forwarded the request to the national leadership. It is expected that the central leadership will reach out to Prof Chakrapani soon.

Meanwhile, folk singer and writer Mittapally Surender recently approached BJP state leaders expressing his aspiration for the ticket for SC-reserved Peddapalli constituency.

Meanwhile, the BJP Parliamentary Board is scheduled to meet on March 9 in New Delhi. The state unit of the party expects the high command to announce the candidates for the remaining eight seats in Telangana.

BJP leaders in Mahbubnagar, including the party’s national vice-president DK Aruna and former MP AP Jithender Reddy, are actively lobbying for tickets. The party is believed to be scrutinising the names of aspirants like former IPS officer Krishna Prasad, SC Morcha president Arra Sirisha and others like G Vijaya Rama Rao who are all vying for the Warangal ticket.

In Adilabad, the name of sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao was conspicuously missing from the first list. Sources said that the BJP is considering former MP Ramesh Rathod for the ticket. For other constituencies, including Nalgonda, Mahabubabad and Medak, a slew of aspirants, including Pilli Ramaraju Yadav, Banoth Vijayalaxmi, Krishnaveni Nayak, Hussain Nayak, Yapa Sattiah and former MLA M Raghunandan Rao, are seeking BJP tickets.